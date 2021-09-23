Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.61. 82,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,888. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

