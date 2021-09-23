JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $480.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

