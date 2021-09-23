SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.25. 655,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

