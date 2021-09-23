B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. 33,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

