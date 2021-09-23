Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 63,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.