BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and $16,054.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00134890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044992 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

