RealTract Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 60.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $13.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00134890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044992 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.