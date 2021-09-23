BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Head to Head Comparison

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Alphatec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.97 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.33 Alphatec $144.86 million 9.76 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -11.97

BrainsWay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58%

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

