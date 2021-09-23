Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJ. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.75. 78,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.80. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$41.89 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$949.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.