Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 28,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,147. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

