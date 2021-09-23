Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQV traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $262.33. 28,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.