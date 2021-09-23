Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.86. 91,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

