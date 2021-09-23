Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.