OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

OGI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 205,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

