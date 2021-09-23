ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 139,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

