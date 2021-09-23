Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$67.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 155,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,371. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

