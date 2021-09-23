Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 32,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

