Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 25,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

