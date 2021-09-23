Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 26,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,154. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.