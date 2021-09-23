Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.28. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

