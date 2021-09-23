Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 412,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

