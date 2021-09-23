First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,014. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

