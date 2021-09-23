Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,845,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,729,000 after purchasing an additional 597,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,639,000 after purchasing an additional 554,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 766,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,723,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

