Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $99.64. 81,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,044. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

