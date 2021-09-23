L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.35. 66,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,583. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

