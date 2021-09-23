Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $213,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.03. 3,265 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

