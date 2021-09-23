Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 29,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

