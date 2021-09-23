Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 28,500 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

SBRA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,003. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

