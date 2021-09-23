Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.45 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,761. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

