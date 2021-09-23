L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 872.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

