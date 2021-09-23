NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.00. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.72. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.