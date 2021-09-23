Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 605,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.