Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

RE traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $257.45. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,204. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

