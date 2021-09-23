Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

GM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 419,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,561,680. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

