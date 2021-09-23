HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.05. 32,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

