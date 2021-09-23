Court Place Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. 5,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

