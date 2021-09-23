Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 70,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,803,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $17,596,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

