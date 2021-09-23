Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 116,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,388. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.