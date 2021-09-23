Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.35 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.04.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

