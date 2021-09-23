Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

