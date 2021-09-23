Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,964. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

