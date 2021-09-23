Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 175,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

