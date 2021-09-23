Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post sales of $8.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $8.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 million to $16.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

