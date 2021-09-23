Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $160.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $234.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $932.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 601,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

