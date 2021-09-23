Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,489. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
