Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,489. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

