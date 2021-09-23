Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 4,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

