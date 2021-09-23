ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 6.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.70. 24,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 997,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $808.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.30.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
