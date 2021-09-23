ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 6.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.70. 24,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 997,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $808.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

