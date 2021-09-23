Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 549786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$721.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.