salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,381,478 shares.The stock last traded at $269.78 and had previously closed at $259.17.
CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
