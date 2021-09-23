salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,381,478 shares.The stock last traded at $269.78 and had previously closed at $259.17.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

