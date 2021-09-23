Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.93

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 40651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

